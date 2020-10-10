|
Claudia I. Wenrich, 65, of Tremont Road, Pine Grove, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at home.
Born June 11, 1955, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Alice Schach Wenrich.
She was a 1974 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Ravine.
Claudia worked for Hershey Foods and enjoyed baking with her mother.
Preceding her in death were a brother, Frank "Skip" Wenrich, and two nephews, Daniel Wenrich and Jarrod R. Witmer.
Surviving are a brother, Mark and wife, Sallie Wenrich, of Fredericksburg; two sisters, Peggy and husband, Richard Stager, and Jill and husband, Bruce McHenry, both of Pine Grove; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Wenrich, of Maryland; 11 nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and -nephews; 10 great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery, Ravine, with Pastor Claude Schach officiating. There will be a viewing from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, c/o Richard Wolfgang, 240 Tremont Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 10, 2020