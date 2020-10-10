Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:15 AM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery
Ravine, PA
Claudia I. Wenrich

Claudia I. Wenrich Obituary

Claudia I. Wenrich, 65, of Tremont Road, Pine Grove, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at home.

Born June 11, 1955, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Alice Schach Wenrich.

She was a 1974 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Ravine.

Claudia worked for Hershey Foods and enjoyed baking with her mother.

Preceding her in death were a brother, Frank "Skip" Wenrich, and two nephews, Daniel Wenrich and Jarrod R. Witmer.

Surviving are a brother, Mark and wife, Sallie Wenrich, of Fredericksburg; two sisters, Peggy and husband, Richard Stager, and Jill and husband, Bruce McHenry, both of Pine Grove; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Wenrich, of Maryland; 11 nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and -nephews; 10 great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Graveside services and interment will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, in St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery, Ravine, with Pastor Claude Schach officiating. There will be a viewing from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, c/o Richard Wolfgang, 240 Tremont Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 10, 2020
