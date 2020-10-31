Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Clayton S. Schnoke Obituary

Clayton S. Schnoke, 92, of Pine Grove, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center. 

Born April 28, 1928, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Harry and Sallie Heiser Schnoke.

Clayton was a World War II veteran and gunners mate in the Navy, where he served for 21 years. He was a supervisor at Newport Homes, Pine Grove.

He was a member of Pine Grove VFW and Hickory Mountain Hunting Club. He loved to hunt and fish.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Twila Hammershy Schnoke, in 2018.

Surviving are a daughter, Terry and husband, Lynn Spittler, of Pine Grove; grandson, Jamey Spittler; great granddaughter, Saige Spittler; four brothers, Leroy, Charles, Harry and Harold Schnoke, all of Pine Grove.

Graveside services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association Inc., 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
