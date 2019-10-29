|
|
Clement "Clem" M. Weicicoskie, 73, of Arnot's Addition, Saint Clair, formerly of Auburn and Middleport, passed away peacefully at his residence Oct. 11, 2019.
Born Oct. 22, 1945, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Walter Sr. and Emma Drabnis (Weiss) Weicicoskie.
Clem was an Sp5 Vietnam veteran, serving in Korea with HHC Trp Comd USAOC&S First Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter "Wally" Jr., Joseph "Mouse" and Jacob "Jake"; also sister, Alice Wallace.
Clem is survived by three sons, Michael Weicicoskie, of Saint Clair, Jonathan Weicicoskie, of Auburn, and Jamie Weicicoskie, of Auburn; daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Kovich, of Arnot's Addition, Saint Clair; granddaughter, Claire A. Kovich, of Arnot's Addition, Saint Clair; sister, Marie and husband, Fred Cohen, of Armonk, N.Y.; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday. Interment with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 6 in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 29, 2019