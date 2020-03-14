Home

Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
Clifford R. Fetterman Obituary
Clifford R. Fetterman, 75, of Ringtown, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his residence.

Cliff was born Sept. 2, 1944, in Shenandoah, a son of the late Blanche (Zimmerman) and Claude Fetterman.

He was a graduate of the former Ringtown High School, and spent most of his life working on his family's farm in Ringtown. He also worked as a spreader for a short time at the former Ringtown dress factory.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, and enjoyed stamp collecting.

Cliff is survived by two brothers, Ronald Fetterman and his wife, Sandi, of Ringtown, and Roger Fetterman and his wife, Evelyn, of Hatboro. He is also survived by a nephew, Tim Fetterman, and nieces, Darlene Manjone and Melissa Zawislak, along with their families.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, which will be announced. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home is assisting Cliff's family during this time and you may leave an online condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
