Clifford S. Walters, 67, of Frackville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Wayne and Elizabeth O'Brien Walters.
Cliff was a graduate of the former Ringtown High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Walters.
Cliff is survived by his sister-in-law, Sara J. Walters, Reading, and cousins.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 28, 2019