Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Ringgold Fire Company
New Ringgold, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
New Ringgold Fire Company
New Ringgold, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clint Rarick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clint Lee Rarick


1992 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clint Lee Rarick Obituary

Clint Lee Rarick, 28, of Orwigsburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Born April 6, 1992, in Allentown, he was a son of Gail G. (Gerberich) and Jeffrey L. Rarick.

He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg. He was last employed by Pleasant Valley Landscaping and occasionally at Boyesen Engineering, Krumsville.

He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 2010.

Clint was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Tim and Jan Gerberich.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Charlene Knauss, wife of Kyle, of Auburn, and Cole Rarick, of Orwigsburg; nephew, Norman Knauss; paternal grandparents, Robert and Ruth Rarick; aunts, Gwen Gerberich and Sheila Hollenbach (Mike); uncles, Rob Rarick (Diane) and Greg Rarick (Lisa); cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, at New Ringgold Fire Company, New Ringgold, with Pastor Jonathan Heim officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the fire company. Due to the current pandemic, Clint's family understands if you are unable to attend. At the family's request, memorial donations may be sent to Orwigsburg Food Pantry or Orwigsburg Library. To extend condolences to the family, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the services.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clint's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -