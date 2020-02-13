Home

Cloyd D.'Butch' Keister

Cloyd D. "Butch" Keister, 77, of Wiconisco, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, at his home.

Born April 7, 1942, in Harrisburg, he was a son of the late Foster and Alma Strohecker Keister.

Cloyd attended Wiconisco High School. He was a veteran of the Army. Cloyd was a veteran of the 131st Transportation Company Army National Guard, Williamstown, where he served for 26 years, and was deployed to the Persian Gulf.

He was a faithful member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Wiconisco, a 27-year member of Gratz , where he served as all state post commander, 2014-2015. He was a member of Elizabethville American Legion. Cloyd was also a member of Military Order of the Cooties, Pup Tent, 92, Short Circuit, New Cumberland.

Cloyd enjoyed old cars, but above all, his love for his Lord, family and country was foremost.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth "Tom" and Richard "Bud" Keister; one sister, Grace Keister.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Wilson Keister; four daughters, Angela M. Dietrich (Troy), of Dillsburg, Annette M. Brosius, of Halifax, Andrea M. Fritz (Terry), of Jonestown, and Anita M. Flynn (Ed), of Lykens; three stepchildren, Lisa Daley, of Steelton, Keith Ramer, of Trevorton, and Randy Ramer, of Somerset; one brother, Ronald Keister, of Lykens; one sister, Doris Hubler, of Tremont; a half-sister, Sandy Bensinger, of Lykens; two half-brothers, Gary Keister, of Pottsville, and Lloyd Bordner, of Tower City; 13 grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Calvary United Methodist Church, Wiconisco, with Pastor Annette Shutt. Burial with military honors will be in Calvary United Methodist Cemetery, Wiconisco. Viewing will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Calvary U.M. Church, P.O. Box 320, Wiconisco, PA 17097. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
