Clyde A. Dry, 93, of Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown, formerly of Stowe, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his residence.He was the husband of Gladys Hough Dry, who he married on Jan. 20, 1947.Born April 24, 1925, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Irvin A. and Mary A. Best Dry.He was predeceased in death by four brothers, Irvin Dry, George Dry, Donald Dry, plus an unnamed brother who died at birth; and seven sisters, Myrtle Dry Brown, Alice Lavina Dry, Helen Dry, Almeda Dry Evans, Evelyn Dry Salm, Sarah Dry and Alma Dry Stella.In addition to his wife of 72 years, he is survived by two daughters, Dorothy A., wife of T. Peter Istenes, Gilbertsville, and Christine L., wife of Timothy Showalter, Ephrata; five grandchildren, Justin Istenes, husband of Patricia, Reading, Thea Istenes, Los Angeles, Calif., Ian Showalter, wife of Alicia, Mount Joy, Elise Showalter, Willliamsville, N.Y., and Tisha Showalter, Marietta; and six great-grandchildren, Samuel, Gabrielle, and Alison Istenes, Reading, and Beckett and Delaney Showalter, Mount Joy, and Kyrie Kachel, Marietta. He is also survived by a sister, Betzy Dry Guzick, Pottsville.Clyde was a graduate of Pottsville High School and Penn State University with a B.S. in physical education. He taught physical education and science at Orwigsburg High School, Orwigsburg, from 1953- 56. In 1956, he moved to the Pottstown area and began teaching the same subjects at Pottsgrove High School, Pottstown, where he eventually became head of the Science Department.Clyde received numerous awards and citations for his involvement in science. In addition, he was the former president of the PA Science Teachers Association, Montgomery County Science Teachers Association, and the Pottsgrove Federation of Teachers. He was also director of the Montgomery County Science Fair. Clyde also coached baseball and basketball at various schools.Clyde proudly served in the Army Air Force during World War II . He was stationed in England where he met his wife, Gladys. He was a member of VFW Post 38, Reading, and St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Stowe.A viewing will take place from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Catagnus Funeral Home, 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, followed by a brief memorial service at the funeral home with Pastor John Smolik of St. Peter's Lutheran Church officiating. Private interment will take place after the service at Schuylkill Memorial Park, 75 Memorial Dr., Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caring Hospice, 400 Commerce Dr., Fort Washington, PA 19034.Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Catagnus Funeral Home

