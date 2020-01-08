|
Clyde E. Sattizahn, 79, of Long Run Road, Pine Grove, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at home.
Born Feb. 12, 1940, in Allentown, he was a son of the late Francis and Verna Schneck Sattizahn.
He was a 1958 graduate of Pine Grove High School. He was a member of Landingville Fire Company and Friedensburg Fish and Game.
Clyde retired from Blue Mountain School District, where he was head custodian for the middle school.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Kaye E. Barr Sattizahn; an infant child; a brother, Allen Sattizahn; a sister, Shirley Knittle.
Surviving are his daughter, Kasey and husband, Kerry Gerber, of Schuylkill Haven; a grandson, Joshua Gerber, his beloved pinochle partner; a brother, Terry L. Sattizahn, of Schuylkill Haven.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Ron Schultz officiating. There will be a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hetzel's Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Romans 12 Camp, C/O Ron Schultz, 75 S. Berne St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in his memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 8, 2020