Clyde H. "Rusty" Miller, 87, of Hegins, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Friday, April 1, 1932, in Hegins, a son of the late Herman H. Miller and Mabel L. Smith Miller.
Rusty was employed by the former Herman Miller Building Supply, Hegins, until his retirement.
He was of the Protestant faith. Rusty was a driver for 19 years for the Hegins Area Ambulance Association. He was a member of Hegins Fire Company and the Lebanon YMCA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sonya A. Herring; a brother, Harold Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Anna G. Clark Miller, to whom he was married for 59 years. He is also survived by a son, Steve C. Miller, of Hegins; two grandsons, Joshua D. Herring and his wife, Sara, of Valley View, and Michael S. Miller, of Hegins; a granddaughter, Angela A. Stiely and her husband, Timothy, of Hegins; great-grandchildren, Kendra, Carsyn, Camdyn and Kinsley Stiely and Hunter Herring; three brothers, Lewis Miller and his wife, Eleanor, of Pine Grove, Steward Miller, of Shenandoah, and Lamar Miller and his wife, Barbara, of Hegins; sister, Mary Clark and her husband, Glen, of Salisbury, Md.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Duane Bardo officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 221, Valley View, PA 17983. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
