|
|
Cody Decker, 28, of Mahanoy City, passed away Monday, June 8, in Mahanoy City.
Cody was born May 27, 1992, in Mahanoy City, a son of Barry Decker and the late Joy (Frie).
He graduated from Marian High School, Class of 2010.?
He then served in the Army in the 198th Infantry Brigade as a SPC in the war on terror in Afghanistan. During his deployment, he served as a team leader and led a group of soldiers through combat. He was honorably/medically discharged in 2015 and received the 5 NATO medal for service and was recognized for serving under the 319th Military Intelligence Battalion.
Cody was a dedicated and loyal son, grandson, nephew, brother and friend. He was a talented artist who touched many lives. Cody enjoyed spending time with his family and service dog, Keano, whom he loved. He was a selfless and gentle soul and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy.
In addition to his father, Barry and his companion, Melissa, Cody is also survived by his grandfather, Barry, with whom he lived; a sister, Courtney, wife of Joe Tamagini, of Tamaqua; a brother, Chris, husband of Nicole, of Lebanon; his aunts, Linda and her companion, Jeff Bamford, and Diane Decker and her companion, Gary Matthews; stepbrother and -sister, Colin and Carly Hasara.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the funeral home. Anyone attending must wear a face covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are limited to 25 people inside the parlor at any one time. Donations can be given to or SPCA. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, send sympathy cards or view Video Tribute.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 11, 2020