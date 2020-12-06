Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Cody Troutman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cody James Troutman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cody James Troutman Obituary

Cody James Troutman, 34, of Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at home.

Born Jan. 10, 1986, in Lebanon, he was a son of Myrl and Dana Schneck Troutman, of Pine Grove.

He was a 2004 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School and 2006 graduate of Penn Tech, Williamsport.

He was a member of Hetzel's UCC.

Cody worked at Fleetwood Fixtures.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cody's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -