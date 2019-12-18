Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Buenos Aires
1511 Buenos Aires Blvd
The Villages, FL 32159
(352) 753-8353
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Buenos Aires
1511 Buenos Aires Blvd
The Villages, FL 32159
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Col. Ramsdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Col. Charles "Chuck" Ramsdale


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Col. Charles "Chuck" Ramsdale Obituary
Col. Charles "Chuck" Ramsdale, USAF (Ret.), 86, of The Villages, Fla., passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.

He was born in Girardville, May 27, 1933. Chuck married Betty Smith of Birmingham, Ala. They were married for 66 years.

He enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and retired after 38 years of service. He moved to The Villages in 2013. He enjoyed golfing, painting and was an avid reader. Throughout his life, Chuck was an active church member.

He was preceded in death by his brother and parents.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Ramsdale; son, Lt. Col. Charles Ramsdale II, USAF (Ret.); grandsons, Charles, Chris, Victor and Ivan; great-grandchildren, Abel and Arya.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, Fla. Burial with military honors will take place in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. Memorial contributions may be made to charity of donor's choice in memory of Charles "Chuck" Ramsdale. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hiers-baxley.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Col.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Buenos Aires
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -