Col. Charles "Chuck" Ramsdale, USAF (Ret.), 86, of The Villages, Fla., passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
He was born in Girardville, May 27, 1933. Chuck married Betty Smith of Birmingham, Ala. They were married for 66 years.
He enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and retired after 38 years of service. He moved to The Villages in 2013. He enjoyed golfing, painting and was an avid reader. Throughout his life, Chuck was an active church member.
He was preceded in death by his brother and parents.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Ramsdale; son, Lt. Col. Charles Ramsdale II, USAF (Ret.); grandsons, Charles, Chris, Victor and Ivan; great-grandchildren, Abel and Arya.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, Fla. Burial with military honors will take place in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. Memorial contributions may be made to charity of donor's choice in memory of Charles "Chuck" Ramsdale. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 18, 2019