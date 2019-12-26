|
|
Colin F. Kilmer, 73, of Orwigsburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.
Colin was born on Sept. 6, 1946, a son of the late Hilda E. (Freed) and Clayton Kilmer.
He earned his master's degree in education and was employed as a special education teacher at the Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29, Mar Lin.
The public is invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private in Summer Hill Cemetery, Auburn.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 26, 2019