Colin R. O'Connor, 47, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon.



Born in Pottsville, on Sept. 16, 1971, he was a son of Robert R. and the late Mary Ann Kadingo O'Connor.



He was a member of the former Mary Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church.Colin was a 1988 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.



He was employed by Hazleton Scrap Co. as a truck driver for 15 years. He was also a member of the Teamsters Local 429, Reading.



Colin enjoyed working on cars and off-road driving and was an avid dog lover.



In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert K. O'Connor, and stepmother, Mary Jane Curran O'Connor.



Colin is survived by his father, Robert R.; brothers, John F. "Jack" O'Connor, husband of Cheryl, of Hometown, and James M. O'Connor, husband of Tammy, of Wilkes-Barre; and several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. until the procession will leave for church on Monday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests contributions in Colin's memory be sent to the Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 12, 2019