Colleen M. Ingalzo, 69, of Pine Grove, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Born in Pottsville on Nov. 3, 1949, she was a daughter of Mary Andresky Lehman, Pine Grove, and the late Harold "Henny" Lehman.



Colleen was married to her loving husband, John "Jack" Peter Ingalzo, formerly from Pottsville, on May 29, 1971, at St. Patrick Church, Pottsville, with Monsignor James Treston and the Rev. Robert Kehrli co-officiating.



A voracious reader, Colleen graduated from Pine Grove Area High School in 1967 and Kutztown University in 1971. A German teacher, she began her career at Mahanoy Area School District. Colleen then taught at Schuylkill Haven High School, from 1981-2010, which is when she retired.



Colleen planned, conducted and chaperoned over twenty student tours of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and is remembered for the affectionate and loving care of her students and the admiration of her fun-loving, dedicated colleagues. She loved to travel, watch her broadcasted Phillies' games and classic television reruns. Besides being kind and smart, Colleen was funny. Her humor often lightened dark moments.



Colleen was a lifelong member of Jacob's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove; the Liederkranz German Country Club; the American Legion Auxiliary; PSEA and NEA. As a young clarinetist, she played first chair, first seat, both in the Pine Grove Area High School and the Pine Grove Community Band.



Surviving, in addition to her mother and husband, are her sister, Donna Lehman Reilly and her husband, Michael Reilly; her brother, Harold George Lehman; her niece, Carrie R. Lauer and husband, David Lauer; her nephews, Bret Lehman Reilly and Lloyd "Bud" Schroeder; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also mourning Colleen's death is her precious Rottweiler, Emma.



Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Jacob's Lutheran Church, 318 Suedberg Road, Pine Grove, with the Rev. Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge.



