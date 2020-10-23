Home

Concetta A. Ingalzo, 96, of Minersville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Genesis Eldercare Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Concetta was born May 19, 1924, in Minersville, a daughter of the late Anna (Marks) and James Borrelli. She was the widow of Dominic V. Ingalzo, who died Oct. 22, 2003.

She was a member of the former St. Barbara Church of Minersville, where she was a member of St. Barbara's Ladies Sodality.

She was employed as a secretary with the U.S. Department of the Army, Washington, D.C., and the finance and accounting department at Fort Indiantown Gap.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Dominic, she was preceded in death by a sister, Anita Borrelli.

Concetta is survived by a daughter, Carol A., wife of Joseph McGeoy, of Lanatan, Fla.; a sister, Josephine Tretter and a brother, Vincent Borrelli. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Concetta enjoyed the company of her daughter's dog, Benning.

A graveside committal service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in St. Barbara Cemetery with the Rev. Jason F. Stokes officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan J. Komen Foundation. Interment will be in Saint Barbara Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 23, 2020
