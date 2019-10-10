Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Connie L. Metz

Connie L. Metz Obituary
Connie L. Metz, 70, of Rock Road, Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born Feb. 7, 1949, in Casper, Wyo., she was a daughter of the late Harold and Gladys Schaefer Wilson.

Connie worked for Hershey Foods. She was an avid Washington Redskins fan.

Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Gregory Metz; two daughters, a son and five grandchildren.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the , 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011, in her memory. The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
