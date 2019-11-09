|
Connie M. Lytle, 77, of Williamstown, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, at Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill.
Born in Hastings, Jan. 12, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Stumpf Nagle.
Connie retired from the payroll department at Woodbridge Township, N.J.
She was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Lykens, and its Parish Council of Catholic Women's Society. She enjoyed volunteering for many activities at her church, crocheting, gardening in her yard and adopting pets.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, John Lytle, in 2005, and a sister, Vicky Corbett.
Surviving are three children, Bruce Lytle (Melinda), of Quakertown, Kenneth Larson (Kathy), of Hamilton, N.J., and Deborah Kovalski (Daniel) Spotswood, of New Jersey; two sisters, Carol Crump, of Minnesota, and Nancy Quist, of Hastings; three brothers, Richard Nagle, of Hastings, Kenneth Nagle, of Carrolltown, and Steve Nagle, of Hastings; four grandchildren, Denise, Yvette, Michael and Eddie.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 732 Main St., Lykens, with the Rev. Michael Opoki, AJ, as celebrant. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Williamstown. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Dimon Funeral Home Inc., 644 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, where the rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Memorial donations in her memory should be made to , 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
