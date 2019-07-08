Home

Connie Mack Homovich Obituary
Connie Mack Homovich, 76, of New Philadelphia, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Tower Health System, West Reading Hospital.

Born in Pottsville, April 18, 1943, she was a daughter of the late William and Helen Grayauskie Mack.

She was a graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Class of 1961. She worked for Boscov's Department Store in Pottsville for 35 years until her retirement in 2015. She loved all her friends and fond memories of her Boscov's days.

Connie was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in New Philadelphia and former member of St. Casmir Church in Saint Clair where she was actively involved and held close to her heart.

Her greatest joy in life was watching her grandsons grow and attending all their sporting events.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Tony Homovich, on Oct. 14, 2002, and two sisters, Marie Newhard and Patsy Palko.

Connie is survived by three daughters, Helene Coyle and her husband, John, Pottsville, Jill Bobbin and her husband, Vince, Schuylkill Haven, and Anelle Homovich, Saint Clair; three grandsons and the joys of her life, Vincent, Ross and Jake Bobbin; a brother, William Mack, Port Carbon; a sister, Anna Witkowski, North Carolina; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in New Philadelphia with the Rev. Ronald Minner officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 until 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church Memorial Fund, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 8, 2019
