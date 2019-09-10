Home

Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Constance R. Weldon


1922 - 2019
Constance R. Weldon Obituary
Constance R. Weldon, 97, of Tuscarora, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at The Meadows at York Terrace, Pottsville.

She was the wife of the late James Weldon, who died in 1974.

Born in Tamaqua, Feb. 1, 1922, Constance was a daughter of the late Harry H. and Pearl Ella (nee Baker) Weber.

A 1940 graduate of Tamaqua High School, she was a member of the former Advent Lutheran Church until it closed.

She was predeceased by sons, John Weldon, Daniel Weldon, James Weldon and Joseph Weldon; daughters, Karen Weldon and Theresa Greenall; brother, Ralph Weber.

Constance is survived by daughters, Mary Rex and her husband, Robert, of Spring City, Patricia Langton and her husband, Thomas, of New Philadelphia, Rebecca Jones, of La Grange, Ga., and Deborah L. Reed and her companion, Dave Fortin, of Tuscarora; 17 grandchildren; great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
