Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
Ringtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constrance Kerchusky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constrance Kerchusky


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constrance Kerchusky Obituary

Constance Kerchusky, 85, of Harrisburg, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, while a guest at Colonial Park Care Center.

Constance was born Nov. 25, 1934, in Ringtown, a daughter of the late Rebecca (Kreiger) and John Kerchusky.

She moved to the Harrisburg area after graduating from high school and worked for AMP Inc., which later on became TYCO Inc., until her retirement.

She was of the Lutheran faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Kerchusky, who passed away in 1996.

She is survived by her brother, John Kerchusky, of Hillsborough, N.J.

Constance will be laid to rest alongside her parents following graveside services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, in St. John's Cemetery, Ringtown. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the 11 a.m. service, and adhere to CDC guidelines regarding social distancing. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home is assisting Constance's family during this time of need. You may leave an online condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constrance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -