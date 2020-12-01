Home

Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home
26 Chestnut Street
Cressona, PA 17929
570-385-3050
Corey Flecha

Corey Allen Flecha, 48, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born July 3, 1972, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Pablo and Grace Mary (Potts) Flecha.

Corey attended Blue Mountain High School.

Corey was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 134. He had served as past president and secretary.

He was a talented self-taught bass player. Corey loved fishing and conspiracy theories.

In addition to his parents, Corey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward and Wanetta Potts; uncle, Selby Potts; aunt, Betty Potts Cole.

He is survived by his brothers, Juan and Paul Flecha; fiancee, Cathy Bale; sons, Jacob and Silas; grandchildren, cousins.

Due to current COVID-19 concerns, no services will be celebrated at this time. At the family's request, memorial donations in Corey's memory may be forwarded to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
