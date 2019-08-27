|
Cortney Lynn Huth, 36, of Joliett, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24.
Born in Harrisburg, Feb. 17, 1981, she was a daughter of Connie Madenford Walters, Joliett.
Cortney was a 1999 graduate of Williams Valley High School.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Grace Lucas Madenford; aunt, Karen Bush; uncle, Larry Madenford.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her son, Evan Walters; a sister, Amanda Walters, both of Joliett.
No services are scheduled. Donations can be made to Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 644 E. Grand Ave. Tower City, PA 17980, to help with expenses. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
