Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Cortney Lynn Huth

Cortney Lynn Huth Obituary
Cortney Lynn Huth, 36, of Joliett, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24.

Born in Harrisburg, Feb. 17, 1981, she was a daughter of Connie Madenford Walters, Joliett.

Cortney was a 1999 graduate of Williams Valley High School.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Grace Lucas Madenford; aunt, Karen Bush; uncle, Larry Madenford.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her son, Evan Walters; a sister, Amanda Walters, both of Joliett.

No services are scheduled. Donations can be made to Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 644 E. Grand Ave. Tower City, PA 17980, to help with expenses. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
