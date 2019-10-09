Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
Courtney J. Madenford


1982 - 2019
Courtney J. Madenford Obituary
Courtney J. Madenford, 36, of West Main Street, Tremont, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at home.

Born Oct. 16, 1982, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Nola Renninger Madenford, of Tremont, and John Madenford, of Pine Grove.

She was a 2001 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School and a 2003 graduate of McCann School of Business. Courtney worked at Driver and Photo License Center in Schuylkill Haven. She enjoyed reading, watching soap operas and cooking shows, giraffes and babies. Courtney was also a jokester.

Preceding her in death were a grandfather, Howard "Bud" Renninger Jr.; grandparents, Raymond and Jean Madenford; a cousin, Jill Kroh.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a sister, Megan and husband, Bryan Strouphauer; two nieces, Lily and Lyla Strouphauer; grandmother, Judith Fasnacht Renninger; aunt, Linda Renninger; uncles, Scott and Richard Renninger; cousin, Casey and wife, Michol Kroh, and their children, Casey Jr., Calleigh and Wyatt Kroh, all of Tremont.

There will be a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. Funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Krista Roehrig officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Tremont. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Hershey Medical Center University Development, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852, Attn: Spina Bifida Program, in her memory. You may send condolences online to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
