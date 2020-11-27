Home

Craig A. Sterner

Craig A. Sterner Obituary

Craig A. Sterner, 50, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born Dec. 15, 1969, in Pottsville, he was a son of Robert F. and Susan M. (Bunn) Sterner, Schuylkill Haven.

Craig attended UCP/Avenues from age 2 to 6; and graduated from Schuylkill IU 29 in 1991.

Craig was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.

He was a Boy Scout and rode horses for 29 years with Schuylkill County Therapeutic Riding program.

Craig's greatest joys in life were his family, people, animals and eating.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Russell and Gloria Bunn; paternal grandfather, Arthur D. Sterner; aunt, Lynn Sterner.

In addition to his parents, Craig is survived by his brother, Jason Sterner and his companion, Jenn, of Schuylkill Haven; two nieces, Madalyn and Elizabeth; paternal grandmother, "Nanny" Joan Sterner; uncles and aunts, Art and Cindy, Bill and Tina, Michael "Elmo" and Debbie; cousins and many very good friends.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. Please follow CDC guidelines, wear a mask and social distance. A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held privately. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date. At the family's request, memorial donations in Craig's memory may be forwarded to St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or Schuylkill County Therapeutic Riding Program. A check can be made payable to SCTRP and mailed to c/o Susan Bosak, 1760 Sweet Arrow Lake Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2020
