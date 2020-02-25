|
|
Craig George Haas, 63, of New Ringgold, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his loving family Sunday, Feb. 23.
Craig was born Dec. 11, 1956, in Pottsville, a son of the late Betty J. (Eckroth) and Harry F. Haas.
He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1974.
He worked in maintenance at Omnova Solutions. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 138 F&AM, NRA, as well as the Community Fire Company of New Ringgold, where he served as chief for many years. He very much enjoyed fishing as a hobby and his grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Haas, and a nephew who was also his godson, Travis Daniel Haas.
Craig is survived by a son, Joel Haas, husband of Angela; a daughter, Katrina (Kitty) Eckroth; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a nephew, Bruce Haas, husband of Jess.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. The public is invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Frieden's Cemetery, New Ringgold. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Craig's name to Community Fire Company, 25 E. Railroad Ave., New Ringgold, PA 17960.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 25, 2020