Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
Craig George Haas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig George Haas


1956 - 2020
Craig George Haas Obituary
Craig George Haas, 63, of New Ringgold, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his loving family Sunday, Feb. 23.

Craig was born Dec. 11, 1956, in Pottsville, a son of the late Betty J. (Eckroth) and Harry F. Haas.

He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1974.

He worked in maintenance at Omnova Solutions. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 138 F&AM, NRA, as well as the Community Fire Company of New Ringgold, where he served as chief for many years. He very much enjoyed fishing as a hobby and his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Haas, and a nephew who was also his godson, Travis Daniel Haas.

Craig is survived by a son, Joel Haas, husband of Angela; a daughter, Katrina (Kitty) Eckroth; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a nephew, Bruce Haas, husband of Jess.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. The public is invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Frieden's Cemetery, New Ringgold. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Craig's name to Community Fire Company, 25 E. Railroad Ave., New Ringgold, PA 17960.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
