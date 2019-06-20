Craig R. "Booger" Krause, 63, of Rock Road, Pine Grove, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at home.



Born May 1, 1956, in Pottsville, he was a son of Fern Clauser Krause, of Pottsville, and Herbert and Marion Krause, of Pine Grove.



He was a 1974 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School. He attended Hetzel's UCC, Pine Grove. Craig worked for 43 years at Moen in Pine Grove.



He was a member of the Rock Lodge Hunting Camp. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. He started playing softball when he was 12 and coached Teener League baseball from 1995-1997 and was an assistant coach for the Pine Grove High School Baseball Team from 1999-2014. He played for various modified softball leagues. He was a Yankees, Steelers and Phillies fan.



His son and grandson were his best friends.



Surviving, in addition to his parents and stepmother, are a son, Craig R. Krause Jr., of Ashland; grandson, Jedd Krause; brother, Richard and wife, Rose Krause; sister, Cindy Krause, both of Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephew.



Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to a trust fund for his grandson, Jedd Krause, in Craig's memory. Information will be available at the funeral home. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary