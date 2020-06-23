Home

Crystal L. Rausch Obituary
Crystal L. Rausch, 50, of Pottsville, passed away suddenly Saturday, June 20, in Foster Township.

Born Dec. 27, 1969, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Mary L. (Lengle) Donton, Orwigsburg, and Milton Rausch.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Russell and Helen Rausch.

Crystal is survived by two daughters, Nicole Rose, of Ada, Ohio, Jessica, wife of William Rovinsky, of Marion Heights; a son, Dakota Rausch, of Marion Heights; brothers, Cory Rausch, husband of Jayne, Auburn, and Frank Donton, husband of Jamie, Auburn; sisters, Cathy Rausch, New Ringgold, and Rebecca Carpenter, wife of Brian, Harleysville; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor David Rowe officiating. The family requests donations to the funeral home to help defray the costs, Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., 25 E.Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Interment will follow at St. John's New Cemetery, Auburn. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements and cremation services by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both of Schuylkill Haven.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 23, 2020
