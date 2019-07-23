Curtis Love Dodson, 85, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Sunday morning at The Laurels, Hazleton, where he had been a resident for the last month.



Born in Winchester, Va., March 21, 1934, he was a son of the late Luther and Matilda Nickelson Dodson.



Prior to residing at The Laurels, he resided in both Port Charlotte, Fla., and Ocean City, Md., for the last 20 years. Prior to that, he resided in Orange, Texas.



Curtis was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge, Elks and Eagles clubs. He loved fishing and was passionate at pitching horseshoes.



Curtis was a retired union electrician for IBEW Local 26, Washington, D.C. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, having served from 1951 to 1959.



He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a son, Keith Allen Dodson, who passed away April 21, 2008; four brothers, Earl, Bobby, Lloyd and Herman; and two sisters, Edna Owens and Anna Grubbs.



Surviving are four children, Kevin Dodson and his wife, Antoinette, Drums, Pamela Clark, Frackville, Karen Tucker and her husband, Patrick, Frackville, and Hope Simon, Orange, Texas; his longtime companion, Mary Jane Maxwell, Ocean City, Md.; a brother, Donald "Dickie" Dodson, Winchester, Va.; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held at a future date in Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to at . Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 23, 2019