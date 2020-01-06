|
|
Dale C. Runkle, 86, of West Brunswick Township, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
He was the fiancé and loving companion for 31 years of Shirley A. DeLong. Born in Auburn, he was a son of the late Clarence and Bertha (Emrich) Runkle.
He graduated from Auburn High School. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Auburn.
Dale worked as a machinist for ASH Pump, Hamburg, and handled water treatment for Port Clinton, Auburn and Deer Lake until retirement. He was a member of Auburn Fish and Game and The Dutchman's Rod & Gun Club, Auburn. He was an avid hunter and also loved to golf.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jean E. (Bailey) Runkle, who died May 27, 1967; his son, Randall D. "Randy" Runkle, who died March 19, 2018; his other brothers and sisters.
Surviving, in addition to his fiancée, are a sister, Dawn (Runkle) Weston, Auburn; nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving caregivers, Linda Senft, Heather Sites and Amanda Heckman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. Fourth St., Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Auburn. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 6, 2020