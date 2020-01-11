|
Dale D. Austerberry Jr., 43, of Minersville, died Wednesday at home.
He was born Oct. 5, 1976, a son of Dale D. Austerberry Sr., Schuylkill Haven, and the late Debra Mason Shoener.
He was employed by Kane Flooring.
Surviving, in addition to his father, are two daughters, Kalea and Dayla Austerberry; siblings, Brad Ross, Allen Buehner, Matthew Austerberry, Danbrielle and Samantha Shoener; his maternal grandfather, William Mason; his fiancée, Stacey Dockins and her daughter, Naomi; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville, with the Rev. Chris Rothharpt officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made to James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 1112 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, in order to help defray some funeral expenses. Please share your memories and condolences with Dale's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
