James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Dale Austerberry
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
Dale D. Austerberry Jr.

Dale D. Austerberry Jr. Obituary
Dale D. Austerberry Jr., 43, of Minersville, died Wednesday at home.

He was born Oct. 5, 1976, a son of Dale D. Austerberry Sr., Schuylkill Haven, and the late Debra Mason Shoener.

He was employed by Kane Flooring.

Surviving, in addition to his father, are two daughters, Kalea and Dayla Austerberry; siblings, Brad Ross, Allen Buehner, Matthew Austerberry, Danbrielle and Samantha Shoener; his maternal grandfather, William Mason; his fiancée, Stacey Dockins and her daughter, Naomi; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville, with the Rev. Chris Rothharpt officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made to James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 1112 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, in order to help defray some funeral expenses. Please share your memories and condolences with Dale's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
