Dale E. Hillbish, 76, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, July 24, at his residence.



Born in Pottsville, on Aug. 29, 1942, he was a son of the late Alma Aregood and Harry Hillbish.



He was the husband of Wanda V. Hillbish.



He was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Rainbow Hose Company and the Northward Social Club, all of Schuylkill Haven.



He was formerly employed as a truck driver for Fanelli Brothers Trucking.



Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Hillbish.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Dean and his companion, Rosa Strohl, Pottsville, Randy, Schuylkill Haven, Ricky, Cressona, and Glenn and his companion, Claire Kalucki; grandchildren, Stephanie, Maria, Theresa, Ryan, Brittany, Karly, Katrina and Matthew.



Services are private at the convenience of the family. Family request donations to Jerusalem Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 252 Dock Street, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Covenant Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for Dale. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 25, 2019