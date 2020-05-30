|
We are sad to share the news of Dale's passing.
Although the past few months have been difficult for all of us, we continued to share our good times and good news, making each day the best day we could.
Dale was a kind and honest man. He was a wonderful husband and partner in life, dedicated father, and very supportive grandfather. He was so proud of his family, having the greatest pride in seeing his children Caitlin and Jesse grow to be "good people." He considered himself extremely fortunate to have a wonderful son-in-law and daughter-in-law in John Mohl and Allison Repp. He loved keeping track of his grandkids' accomplishments, whether it was athletics, dancing, or academics.
He proudly served the City of Pottsville in the Bureau of Police. He was a patrolman, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and the Chief of Police over a period of 29 years. Dale leaves behind many friends, colleagues, and acquaintances with whom he shared wonderful memories.
The latest addition to his life, our rescue dog, Billy, was a source of daily smiles and happiness to him. Billy will miss him.
We will be honoring Dale's request for a time of visiting when it is safe for us to gather. Until then, we appreciate you keeping our family in your thoughts. If you would like to contribute to your memory of Dale, our family is forever grateful to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110 (www.hospiceofcentralpa.org), for providing him with peace and comfort, and DAWGS Prison Program, 25 Brier Drive, Pottsville, PA 17901 (https://www.facebook.com/D.A.W.G.S.dogsachievingwellnessandgoodstructure/), for their unending commitment to second chances. Dale's simple, but important wish, was for everyone to do something to make someone else have a little happiness.
With that in mind, we thank you.
• Cathy, Caitlin, Jesse, John, Allison, Carly, Henry, JP, Catherine, and Billy.
Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
