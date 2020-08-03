Home

Dale R. Wetzel

Dale R. Wetzel Obituary

Dale R. Wetzel, 56, of Joliett, formerly of Tremont, passed away suddenly Sunday, Aug. 2, at his home.

Born in Pottsville, Jan. 14, 1964, he was a son of the late Ralph and Gladys Harris Wetzel.

Dale was a graduate of Pine Grove High School. He was employed as a maintenance mechanic for Sterman Masser Inc., Sacramento. He was also a tool and die repairman at Zemco, Williamstown.

Dale was of the Lutheran faith. He was a member of the Sunnyside Hunting Club, Little Runs Sportsman Club, Valley View Gun Club and Erdmans Sportsmans Association.

Dale could often be found in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and being surrounded by nature. He enjoyed listening to classic rock and was always the jokester, but above all, his sons were his world. His love for his grandchildren was second to none. He loved being a Pap.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Wetzel.

Surviving are his three sons, Dustin Wetzel and his wife, Chelsea, Tremont, Drew Wetzel and his wife, Jennifer, Tremont, and Doug Wetzel and his wife, Alexsis, Valley View; a sister, Gale Krammes, Joliett, with whom he resided; his six grandchildren he adored, Grace, Daxtyn, Emilee, Dillon, Addison and Rayleigh.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, from the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Annette Shutt officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Tremont. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the chapel. Memorial donations in Dale's name should be made to the Chase Coleman Medical Expense Fund, c/o Gratz Bank, 1625 W. Main Street, P.O. Box 816, Valley View, PA 17983. To send condolences to the family visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 3, 2020
