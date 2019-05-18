Dale S. Rehrer, 64, of Mountain Road, Pine Grove, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer.
Born March 23, 1955, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Lester and Marian Donton Rehrer and stepson of the late Lena Mohl Rehrer.
He was a 1973 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
Dale worked as a welder for Summit Trailers, Schuylkill Haven.
He loved his grandchildren and was an avid hunter and gardener. He also loved antiques.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Dennis Rehrer.
Surviving are his wife of 21 years, Melissa Zerbe Rehrer; son, Daniel Shoener, of Donaldson; daughter, Nicole Shoener Witherow and husband, Jeremy, of Pine Grove; two grandchildren, Joshua and Jayden Witherow.
Memorial services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Jill Bierwirth officiating. There will be a visitation from 5 until 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
