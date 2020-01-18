Home

Dale W. Ferrier

Dale W. Ferrier Obituary
Dale W. Ferrier, 96, of Cressona, died Thursday, Jan. 16, at Lebanon Valley Home, Annville.

Dale was born June 12, 1923, in DuBois, a son of the late Ora (Walk) and William Ferrier.

He was the husband of Betty I. (Heberling) Ferrier, to whom he was married 70 years.

Dale was a graduate of Cressona High School and attended technical school prior to joining the Air Corps. He served during World War II.

He was a member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ, Cressona.

He retired from Alcoa in 1977 as a die repairman.

Dale was a member of Alcoa 25-Year Club.

Dale is survived by two daughters, Diane Hilyard, wife of Scott, of Lebanon, and Joan Shollenberger, wife of George, of Bethel; three grandchildren, John, Geoffrey and Timothy; six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, with the Rev. Kevin Fruchtl officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the funeral service at Cressona Cemetery, Cressona. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's UCC, 30 Pottsville St., Cressona, PA 17929. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
