More Obituaries for Daniel Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel C. Brown

Daniel C. Brown Obituary
Daniel C. Brown, Williamson, N.Y., formerly of Friedensburg, entered into rest on July 3, 2019, at age 84.

He was preceded in death by parents, Daniel C. and Martha Brown; brothers, Carl, Paul, Dean and Michael; sisters, Verdie Brown and Zella Jackson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy; children, Mark (Michelle), Michelle and Michael Brown; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four brothers, Harold, Ray, David and Kerry; five sisters, June Seiger, Shirley Freeman, Joyce Frantz, Kathryn Wagner and Linda Horning; sisters- and brothers-in-law and many extended family members and friends.

Dan was an avid outdoorsman and loved being with his family.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 19, 2019
