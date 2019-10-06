|
Daniel "Wasil" Charles Reed's suffering ended Sept. 30, 2019, at Berks Heim.
He was predeceased by his parents, Warren Daniel Reed and Catherine Lorraine (Barry) Reed; sisters, Cheryl Zimmerman and Beverly Manbeck; his brother, Frank Reed.
He is survived by his estranged wife, Paula de la Rosa; his two daughters, Catherine E. Humphreys, wife of John S. Humphreys, and Shannon N. Johnson, wife of Douglas Johnson; his three grandchildren, Ellie Sue Cornish, Hailey Ann Rupp and Cullen Sean Steeves Johnson; four of his seven siblings, Rosalie Reed-Denardo, wife of Joseph Denardo, Bruce Reed and his wife, Linda Luckey-Reed, Sally Reed-Lamm, wife of Scott Lamm, and Valerie Reed and her partner, Robert "Bubba" Betz; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Daniel was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, Opa, friend. He was a farmer, poet, comedian, animal lover, pyramid builder, world traveler, collector of arrowheads, amateur archeologist, music lover and ladies man. If you were his friend, you were his family.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 N. Fifth St., Reading. Interment is private. Visit www.henningerfuneralhome.com.
