Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Daniel Charles "Wasil" Reed Obituary
Daniel "Wasil" Charles Reed's suffering ended Sept. 30, 2019, at Berks Heim.

He was predeceased by his parents, Warren Daniel Reed and Catherine Lorraine (Barry) Reed; sisters, Cheryl Zimmerman and Beverly Manbeck; his brother, Frank Reed.

He is survived by his estranged wife, Paula de la Rosa; his two daughters, Catherine E. Humphreys, wife of John S. Humphreys, and Shannon N. Johnson, wife of Douglas Johnson; his three grandchildren, Ellie Sue Cornish, Hailey Ann Rupp and Cullen Sean Steeves Johnson; four of his seven siblings, Rosalie Reed-Denardo, wife of Joseph Denardo, Bruce Reed and his wife, Linda Luckey-Reed, Sally Reed-Lamm, wife of Scott Lamm, and Valerie Reed and her partner, Robert "Bubba" Betz; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

Daniel was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, Opa, friend. He was a farmer, poet, comedian, animal lover, pyramid builder, world traveler, collector of arrowheads, amateur archeologist, music lover and ladies man. If you were his friend, you were his family.

A viewing will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 N. Fifth St., Reading. Interment is private. Visit www.henningerfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
