Daniel E. Bixler, 75, of Hegins, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born Friday, March 3, 1944, in Hebe, a son of the late Ray and Violet Reed Bixler.
Dan was a truck driver for Twin Valley Farmers Exchange, Hegins, until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Glenn Bixler.
He is survived by a son, Elvis D. Bixler, of Hegins; a daughter, Angela J. Panetta, of Arlington, Texas; a grandson, Ryan J. Bixler, of Hegins; two brothers, Dale Bixler, of Fearnot, and Terry Bixler, of Hegins; a sister, Eileen Erdman, of Klingerstown; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be made in St. Peter's Cemetery, Fearnot. Memorial contributions can be made to Pennsylvania Division, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 22, 2019