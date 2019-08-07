Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
539 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
539 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA
1953 - 2019
Daniel F. Carroll Obituary
Daniel F. Carroll, 65, of Minersville, passed away Friday at UPMC-Harrisburg.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Martin and Florence Brady Carroll.

He was a 1971 graduate of Nativity BVM High School and attended Penn State. He had been employed as manager of the sporting goods department at Boscov's, Pottsville, and later worked in seasonal goods.

He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville. He enjoyed golfing at Hidden Valley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Carroll, on July 21.

Dan is survived by two sisters, Mary Anne Cauley, West Springfield, Mass., and Diane Jocken, Mechanicsburg; six nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and -nephews; two paternal aunts, Rita Larkin and Teresa Witman, both of Branchdale.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. Friends may call from 8 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Interment will be in St. Vincent de Paul No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers remembrances be made to the (), () or Hospice of Center Pennsylvania (www.hospiceofcentralpa.org). Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Please visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
