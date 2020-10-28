Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Daniel Frank Shoener Jr., 37, also known as "Dangerous Dan Thunder," of West Philadelphia Street, Donaldson, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Porter Township.

Born Dec. 16, 1982, in Pottsville, he was a son of Melissa Zerbe Rehrer, of Pine Grove, and the late Daniel F. Shoener Sr.

He was a 2001 graduate of Pine Grove Area High School, where he attended Vo-Tech for auto body.

Daniel was a independent coal miner.

He was a member of Hetzel's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.

Preceding him in death was his stepfather, Dale Rehrer.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his sisters, Nicole and husband, Jeremy Witherow, Amanda Clark, Danbrielle Shoener and Samantha Shoener; two nephews, Joshua and Jayden Witherow; aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a viewing from 1 until 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Brian Beissel officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332 , Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in his memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
