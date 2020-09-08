Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Biscoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Biscoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Biscoe Obituary

Daniel J. Biscoe, 57, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Born Aug. 31, 1963, in New Philadelphia, he was a son of the late John and Sylvia (Jackstis) Biscoe.

Daniel was a retired IUOE Local 542 member.

He is survived by his wife, Nora A. (Federico) Biscoe; three daughters; four grandchildren; brother, Thomas Biscoe, of New Philadelphia; nephew, Kevin Biscoe.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Biscoe family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -