Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel J. Shelitsky. View Sign





Born in Shenandoah on June 25, 1944, he was a son of the late John and Stella Kacelowicz Shelitsky.



He was a 1962 graduate of the former Shenandoah Catholic High School. He also graduated from Steven's Trade School, Lancaster, and attended Bloomsburg College.



Danny was the former owner and operator of Dan's Arco gas station in Frackville. Later, along with his wife, Sandy, he owned and operated the former Hardee's Restaurant in Frackville. Prior to his retirement, he was a tri-axle truck driver.



He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the Central Pennsylvania Teamsters Union. He was a former member of the Frackville Elks and the Columbia Hose Company, Shenandoah. Danny was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed listening to talk radio.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was an infant brother, John.



Surviving are his wife of 51 years, the former Sandra L. Breinich; one daughter, Angela Shelitsky Mooney and her husband, William, of Mahanoy City; one sister, Rose Ann Campbell, of Westminster, Md.; nieces, nephews, cousins; and his faithful friends, his dogs, Rascal, Scrappy and Belle.



Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. The Rev. Julian Milewski will officiate. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will held from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Daniel J. "Danny" Shelitsky, 74, of Frackville, passed away suddenly on Tuesday evening at his residence.Born in Shenandoah on June 25, 1944, he was a son of the late John and Stella Kacelowicz Shelitsky.He was a 1962 graduate of the former Shenandoah Catholic High School. He also graduated from Steven's Trade School, Lancaster, and attended Bloomsburg College.Danny was the former owner and operator of Dan's Arco gas station in Frackville. Later, along with his wife, Sandy, he owned and operated the former Hardee's Restaurant in Frackville. Prior to his retirement, he was a tri-axle truck driver.He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the Central Pennsylvania Teamsters Union. He was a former member of the Frackville Elks and the Columbia Hose Company, Shenandoah. Danny was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed listening to talk radio.Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was an infant brother, John.Surviving are his wife of 51 years, the former Sandra L. Breinich; one daughter, Angela Shelitsky Mooney and her husband, William, of Mahanoy City; one sister, Rose Ann Campbell, of Westminster, Md.; nieces, nephews, cousins; and his faithful friends, his dogs, Rascal, Scrappy and Belle.Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. The Rev. Julian Milewski will officiate. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A viewing will held from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home

132 South Jardin Street

Shenandoah , PA 17976-2225

(570) 462-0921 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close