Daniel Joel Eisenhauer, 78, of North Manheim Township, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, at Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Schuylkill Haven, where he had been a resident.
Born May 27, 1941, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Daniel C. and Evelyn (Baldwin) Eisenhauer.
He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School and was formerly employed in construction.
Daniel served in the Navy from 1959 to 1963. He was a member of Orwigsburg American Legion, and served on the Orwigsburg honor guard.
Daniel was an avid hunter and had coached Orwigsburg Little League for over 30 years.
He is survived by his son, Steven B. Eisenhauer Sr. and wife, Renee; grandson, Steven B. Eisenhauer Jr. and wife, Alyssa; three siblings, Treasure King, Gretchen Moore and Jane Shaqfeh; seven nieces and nephews.
A committal service with military honors will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 11, 2020