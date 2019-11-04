|
Daniel Joseph Noon, 81, of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Ashland, died Oct. 2, 2019, from health complications.
He was born July 13, 1938, in Ashland, to the late Charles and Edna (Doyle) Noon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Lonczak), and a brother, William Noon.
He was a police officer for 27 years in Warminster before retiring to Florida to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Amy, Edward (Nathaly), April Ensio (Peter) and Daniel Jr.; his five grandchildren, Sophia, Brodie, Finn, Riley and Peter. He is also survived by sisters, Margaret Kleponis, Malvern, Mary Ellen Ravel, Berwyn, Ann Marie Lauzon and Leona Harbaugh, both of Florida; one brother, Charles Noon, Hatboro, husband of Judy (Krout); cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held at Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Warminster. His ashes will be interred in National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown.
