David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
Daniel L. "Dan" DiGiannantoni

Daniel L. "Dan" DiGiannantoni Obituary

Mr. Daniel L. "Dan" DiGiannantoni, 96, of State College, formerly of Mahanoy City, died Wednesday night at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center, Montoursville.

Born in Mahanoy City, he was a son of the late Pasquale and Rose (Lattanzi) DiGiannantoni.

He was a 1941 graduate of Mahanoy City High School and a graduate of Williamsport Technical Institute in 1948. An Army veteran of World War II, he landed on the beaches of Normandy the day after D-Day and served with 148th Combat BN, building bridges throughout Europe. He worked as a mechanical designer for the applied research lab at Penn State University. He was a member of VFW and American Legion in State College.

Preceding him in death were a brother, William "Digi" DiGiannantoni, and sisters, Mary Shovlin and Margaret Ivey.

Survivors include a brother, Herman, of Columbus, Ohio, as well as nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Rev. William Linkchorst at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Friends may call at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. All attending must wear their mask. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
