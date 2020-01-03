|
Daniel M. Noecker Sr., 86, of Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at home.
He was the husband of Dorothy M. (Fidler) Noecker, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage on Feb. 18.
Daniel, a son of the late William M. and Cora (Yeich) Noecker, was born in Auburn.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, four sisters, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 11 children, Darlene M., wife of Michael Keeney, of Red Lion, Brenda L., wife of Robert Wesner, of Pine Grove, Daniel M. Noecker Jr., husband of Marie, of Schuylkill Haven, Wanda A., wife of Marvin Marks, of Montrose, Colo., Karen S., wife of Arlyn Litfin, of Ault, Colo., Sharon G. Beck, of Belgrade, Mo., John W. Noecker, husband of Lisa J., of Myerstown, Tim D. Noecker, husband of Valerie, of McClave, Colo., Teresa A. Readinger, of Lititz, Denise A., wife of Brent Longenecker, of Bernville, and David L. Noecker, husband of Barb, of Lebanon; 51 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Bartlet, Schuylkill Haven.
He was a member of Dunkard Brethren Church, Bethel.
He was an Army veteran, having served in Germany. Daniel retired in 1995 from George H. Longenecker as a carpenter.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Dunkard Brethren Church, 5450 4 Point Road, Bethel. A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Dunkard Brethren Church Cemetery. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
