Daniel P. Snyder Sr. Obituary
Daniel P. "Zane" Snyder Sr., 93, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully July 31 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born July 15, 1926, he was a son of the late Joseph and Adele Snyder.

Zane was an Army Air Force veteran of WWII, serving as an airplane mechanic sergeant. He was employed at Wynosky Beverage and retired from Shewokis Fuels at 75.

He was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church and their Holy Name Society in New Philadelphia.

Daniel was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting with his son and grandsons. He was a member of Lone Pine Fishing Club in Middleport. He most recently enjoyed traveling to Lake Ontario, where he did what he loved most, fishing. He loved attending family gatherings, being outdoors, jarring pickles and making wine.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Margaretta Faust Snyder in 2014; daughter, Karen Richardson in 2015; brothers, Paul, Joseph, Charles, Albert; sisters, Margaret Snyder and Isabel Uckele.

Zane is survived by three sisters, Patricia Snyder, New Philadelphia, Helen Manfredi, Hazleton, and Anna Wynosky, Minersville; his son, Daniel P. Snyder Jr. and his wife, Patricia, New Philadelphia; daughter, Mary Ellen, wife of James Siket, Pottsville; five grandchildren, Brian Snyder and wife, Megan, Pottsville, Jessica, wife of James Bova, New Ringgold, Adam Siket, Pottsville, Matthew Richardson, Maryland, and Michelle Dunleavy, Virginia; eight great-grandchildren, Brady, Zachary, Charlotte, Ellie, Logan, Wesley, Wyatt and Sawyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment with military honors will be in St. Patrick Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
