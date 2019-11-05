|
Daniel S. Osborne, 71, passed away at home Nov. 2, 2019.
Daniel was the husband of the late Susan A. (Barshinger) Osborne. Born in Reading, July 10, 1948, he was a son of the late Orville A. and Marie (Jucker) Zerbe Osborne.
He was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn "Cookie" (Osborne) Kemp.
Daniel is survived by his son, Matthew S. Osborne, husband of Traci (DeLong) Osborne; two precious granddaughters, Abby and Emma, of Bowers; his brother, Jeff Zerbe, Mohnton; his brother-in-law, Barry Kemp, Exeter.
Daniel loved to hunt, fish and boat around the local area. He was employed as a transit driver for BARTA for 15 years prior to his retirement, and was well liked for his sense of humor.
Daniel was a talented writer of children's poems, including a self-published book entitled 'Color-Me-Zoo and Other Children's Poems.' One of his favorites was:
Rain
Rain sings a song of sorrow that all have come to know.
It's never quite as pretty as a field of fallen snow.
Although rain has its purpose and I will tell you this ...
God made the rain for flowers, rain the flowers kiss.
Daniel lived most of his life in Berks County except for 23 years spent in Schuylkill County, where he enjoyed watching for bears, wild turkeys and other wild life.
He died quietly at the home of his longtime companion, Joyce C. Mauchline, Brecknock Township, Berks County.
A visitation will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, followed by a service at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 W. Main St., Fleetwood. Inurnment will be private at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The at Conquer Cancer Foundation, P. O. Box 896076, Charlotte, NC 28289-6076. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 5, 2019