Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Service
Following Services
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel S. Osborne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel S. Osborne Obituary
Daniel S. Osborne, 71, passed away at home Nov. 2, 2019.

Daniel was the husband of the late Susan A. (Barshinger) Osborne. Born in Reading, July 10, 1948, he was a son of the late Orville A. and Marie (Jucker) Zerbe Osborne.

He was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn "Cookie" (Osborne) Kemp.

Daniel is survived by his son, Matthew S. Osborne, husband of Traci (DeLong) Osborne; two precious granddaughters, Abby and Emma, of Bowers; his brother, Jeff Zerbe, Mohnton; his brother-in-law, Barry Kemp, Exeter.

Daniel loved to hunt, fish and boat around the local area. He was employed as a transit driver for BARTA for 15 years prior to his retirement, and was well liked for his sense of humor.

Daniel was a talented writer of children's poems, including a self-published book entitled 'Color-Me-Zoo and Other Children's Poems.' One of his favorites was:

Rain

Rain sings a song of sorrow that all have come to know.

It's never quite as pretty as a field of fallen snow.

Although rain has its purpose and I will tell you this ...

God made the rain for flowers, rain the flowers kiss.

Daniel lived most of his life in Berks County except for 23 years spent in Schuylkill County, where he enjoyed watching for bears, wild turkeys and other wild life.

He died quietly at the home of his longtime companion, Joyce C. Mauchline, Brecknock Township, Berks County.

A visitation will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, followed by a service at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 W. Main St., Fleetwood. Inurnment will be private at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The at Conquer Cancer Foundation, P. O. Box 896076, Charlotte, NC 28289-6076. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -